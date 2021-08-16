Joy Lynn McGinnis, age 83, of Lake City, passed away on August 13, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Joy was born August 10, 1938 in Pontiac to Robert and Maxine (Sells) Kelly.
She was united in marriage to Harold "Dean" McGinnis on June 1, 1956 in Waterford. After living in various areas of the United States and Europe, they moved to the Lake City area in 1977.
Joy retired from Mercy Hospital after working many years as a printer. As a Mom, Joy encouraged and taught her children in sports; including fishing, swimming, ice skating, and bowling. She coached her children's softball teams, played women's softball, and bowled on multiple teams through the years. As the "fun" Grandma and because of her love of the outdoors, she introduced many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the woods; hiking, climbing trees, making mud pies, playing on slip and slides, and various other fun outdoor activities.
Joy is survived by her two daughters, Janeen Lynn (David) Harroun of Lake City and Denise Ann (John) McLaughlin of Jonesville, and grandchildren: Jayson Harroun, Jennifer (Jeff) Ray, Joy (Jeff) Jennings, Rick Pierson, Jeremiah Pierson, Shandar (Vic) Hancock, Sheralynn McNutt, and Travis McGinnis. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Dean Jr. in 2001, and her husband, Dean Sr in 2009.
Per Joy's wishes, she has been cremated and there are not any services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to one's charity of choice.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.