Joyce A. Horton of Cadillac passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home. She was 86. Joyce was born on August 3, 1936 in Cadillac to Leo John and Grace Elizabeth (Brainerd) Shimel and they preceded her in death. On November 29, 1953 in Cadillac she married Duane C. "Dewey" Horton and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2012.

She enjoyed garage sales, thrift store shopping and decorating for the holidays. Joyce also enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and fishing.

She is survived by children: Richard (Denise) Horton of Cadillac, Robin Horton (Bob Hall) of Tustin, Ranie Horton of Cadillac, Rebecca Horton of Hersey; grandchildren: Trevor Horton, Shaun (Becky) Ouwinga, Jasmine Ouwinga, Jodi Horton, Richard Horton, Jr., Jessica Horton, Michelle Stockman, Melisa (Kelly) Loose, Mindy (Danny) Shaw and Michael Golembiewski (Alicia Golembiewski); 15 great- grandchildren; siblings: Jack Shimel, Jim Shimel, Gerdaldine Jurik, Jane McConnell, Jeanette Troup.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Horton on Aug. 7, 2006; siblings, Jean Vandee and John Shimel, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Jayden Horton and Dylan Shaw.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Selma Township Cemetery, Wexford County with Pastor Ed Gilbert officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

