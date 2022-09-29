Joyce Alice Lehr of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Autumn Wood Nursing Home in McBain. She was 83.

Mrs. Lehr was born March 22, 1939 in Cadillac to RD and Cressie (Durand) Pettengill. She graduated Cadillac High School in 1957.

Mrs. Lehr enjoyed the outdoors, growing beautiful flowers and plants in her backyard and creating wonderful meals for her family. Mrs. Lehr loved animals especially her parakeet Charlie, her beagle Snoopy and Beavis the cat.

On May 23, 1959 in Cadillac she married Howard Lehr of Cadillac. She is survived by her children: MSgt. Michael (Stacey) Lehr, USAF ret. of Arvada, Colorado and Shelly (Rick) Scott of Heath, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley (Tyler) Billington and Austin (Carmen) Lehr; great-grandchildren: Beau Billington, Sloane Billington, and Hazel Lehr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brother, Duane Pettengill.

Cremation has taken place. The family would like to extend very special appreciation to Joyce's nephew and second son, Dave Smith; neighbors, Bill and Rhonda Lattimer; Mike Smith from the Cadillac Council of Aging, the staff of Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter, and the staff of Autumnwood of McBain.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

