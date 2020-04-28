CADILLAC — Joyce Ann Gravlin, of Manton, passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 74.

Joyce was born on February 18, 1946 in Highland Park, Michigan to Carl and Almeda (Bentley) Koehler. On September 16, 1972 she entered into marriage with Ronald Paul Gravlin in Troy, Michigan. The couple spent 28 years together until his time of passing in June 2000. She spent her career working for RexAir for over 26 years until her time of retirement. In her spare time, she loved to travel anywhere that four tires could take her. She liked to crochet, read and watch television. She loved to spoil her grandson.

 

Joyce is survived by her son, Phillip (Bonnie Jo) Gravlin of Cadillac; grandson, Brian Gravlin; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; grandson, Ronald in 2006; two sisters, Lucille Hatfield and Rosemary Specci; and a brother, Leroy Koehler.

 

A committal service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at noon at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.

 

Memorial contributions may be directed to Children's Miracle Network in Joyce's memory.

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.