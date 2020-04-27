CADILLAC — Joyce Ann Gravlin, of Manton, passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 74.
Joyce was born on February 18, 1946 in Highland Park, Michigan to Carl and Almeda (Bentley) Koehler. On August 31, 1972 she entered into marriage with Ronald Paul Gravlin in Troy, Michigan. The couple spent 28 years together until his time of passing in June 2000. She spent her career working for RexAir for over 26 years until her time of retirement. In her spare time, she loved to travel anywhere the four tires could take her. She liked to crochet, read and watch television. She loved to spoil her grandson.
Joyce is survived by her son, Phillip (Bonnie Jo) Gravlin of Cadillac; grandson, Brian Gravlin; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; grandson, Ronald in 2006; two sisters, Lucille Hatfield and Rosemary Specci; and a brother, Leroy Koehler.
A committal service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at noon at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Children’s Miracle Network in Joyce’s memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
