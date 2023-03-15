Joyce Anne Salisbury, longtime resident of Marion, Michigan was welcomed into her heavenly home on Sunday, March 12, 2023 while residing at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Marion. She was 85.
Joyce was born on February 14, 1938 in St. Johns, Clinton County, Michigan to Luke and Ioma (Huss) Finnerty. She entered into holy matrimony to R. Lee "Skip" Salisbury on May 24, 1958 at Skip's parents home. Skip and Joyce made Marion their home and farming their way of life as they ran a dairy farm for 40 years just a short distance from where Skip was born. Joyce worked hard raising four children and enjoyed watching their families grow with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Joyce enjoyed gardening, canning, freezing, and preparing meals to provide for her family. Her motherly instincts were very sharp in many ways - especially knowing which of her children were coming through the door by the sounds of their footsteps across the floor. In later years, she got a lot of enjoyment observing wildlife, especially bird watching.
Joyce is survived by her son, Jeff (Eva) Salisbury of Adrian, MI; grandchildren, Lisa (Shawn) Dibert, Bethany (Alex) Miranda; great-grandson Reuben, grandson, Jonathan (Monica); great-grandsons, Jedidiah, Ackom, Harvey; grandson, Christopher (Grace); daughter, Brenda Leonard of Marion, MI; grandson, Aaron (Carrie) Leonard of Milliken, CO; great-grandson, Parker; granddaughter, Robyn (Alfredo) Ferradas of Aurora, CO; great-grandchildren, Alfredo, Diego, Marcela and Gabriela; granddaughter, Heather (Cole) Tracy of Anchorage AL; great-grandchildren, Annalie and Rhett; daughter-in-law Jennifer Salisbury; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Emileigh (Andrew) Hartung, great-grandson; Oliver, grandson Brentson; son, Greg (Deanna) Salisbury of Marion, MI; grandchildren, Alexis and Mason as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, R. Lee "Skip" Salisbury; her parents; her in-laws, Arlie and Mabel Salisbury; her son, Brent Salisbury; son-in-law, Patrick Leonard; granddaughter, Elizabeth Salisbury; great-granddaughter, Vera Rose Salisbury; and eight siblings, Bernard, Harold, Irene, Michael, William, Joseph, Robert, and James and many beloved in-laws.
Visitation for friends and family will be Friday evening, March 17, 2023 from 4pm until 7pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion. Funeral services will be at 11am on Saturday, March 18, also at the funeral home in Marion, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Chaplain James Martin. Interment will take place in the spring at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Food Pantry or to the Hoekwater family, in care of Dara Hoekwater, due to the recent tragic loss in their family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.