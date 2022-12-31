Joyce Elaine Curtis of LeRoy passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Tustin House. She was 79 years old.
She was born April 18, 1943 in Merritt, MI to Willie and Eldora (Martin) Outman, was raised in Merritt, and was a 1961 graduate of Merritt High School. On August 21, 1964 she was married in Reed City to Robert Fay Curtis. She was employed with the Mitchell Corporation of Cadillac and later as a bus driver for the Pine River School system until her retirement in 2003. Joyce enjoyed 3D archery, hunting and fishing with family, and taking care of her animals.
She is survived by her children Dennis (Sandy) Curtis, Stacey Curtis, and Eric (Christina) Curtis; grandchildren Derek (Rebecca) Curtis, Tyler Curtis, Austin Curtis, and Emily Curtis; great grandchild Jesse Curtis; her siblings Phyllis Corwin, Carolyn Outman, Lyle Outman, Carl (Sue) Outman, Charles Outman, Robert (Karen) Outman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Fay Curtis; her parents Willie and Eldora Outman; her brother Rich Outman; and her father and mother in law Fay and Neva Curtis.
A memorial service will take place in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
