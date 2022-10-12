Joyce Elaine Kuipers age 89 of Hudsonville and formerly from McBain, passed away on October 10, 2022 at Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living in Hudsonville. Joyce was born on November 3, 1932 to Manley and Ellenore (Nystrom) Cotter in McBain. She married Norm Kuipers on June 28, 1952 in the Cadillac Presbyterian Church and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2003.
Joyce was a former member of the McBain United Presbyterian Church and later attended the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas. She had always been active in the Women's Association at the churches. She had worked in several places including VanDrie Furniture in Cadillac, bookkeeper for Norm Kuipers Oil Company, and co- owner of the Fireside Inn in McBain. She really enjoyed shopping and traveling with her husband, Norm. She enjoyed quality time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters; Karen (Bill) VanderMolen of Hudsonville, Linda (Steve) Martin of Moore, South Carolina, Jan Ascione of Traverse City, and Deb (Ted) Westdorp of McBain. There are nine grandchildren; Kara (Lonn) VandeBunte, Jamison VanderMolen, Jared (Carey) Martin, Caleb (Ashley) Martin, Kelly (Dave) Renshaw, Angelo "Kyle" Ascione III, Jordan (Tyler) Ascione-Broad, Courtney (Chad) Agema and Carley (Joe) Ensing, step grandchildren;Casey (Joe) Kiley-Terzano and McKenzie Renshaw, great grandchildren; Alexandra (Derek) Boonstra, Samantha (Kyle) Jonick, Rivington Martin, Taylor Henriet, Hudson Henriet, Chase Agema, Couper Agema, Carsyn Agema, Reese Ensing, and Rowan Ensing, step gread grandchildren; Emry Kiley and Saydi Kiley, great great-grandson; Barrett Jonick.
Her surviving siblings are Sharon (George) VanderHaar of Byron Center, Carol Hiller of Grand Rapids, and Dale (Betty) Cotter of Cadillac, in-laws; Lorraine Kuipers of Jenison and Betty (Lee) Norman of Hudsonville.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter; Rynda VanderMolen, brother; Jerry (Barb) Cotter, sister; Joan (Hugh) Berghouse, in-laws; Bob Hiller, Seymore Kuipers, Theresa (Ben) Brinks, Donald Kuipers, and Robert (Inez) Kuipers.
Funeral services will be held on October 14, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Reverend Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and from 11:00 A.M. up until time of funeral service on Friday. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery at McBain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhom.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.