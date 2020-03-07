CADILLAC — Joyce Elaine Laurent of Cadillac passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
Joyce was born August 9, 1930 in Cadillac to John D. and Mildred (Mickey) English. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1948 and married John E. Laurent on August 23, 1952 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac.
Mrs. Laurent was Miss Cadillac in 1950 and went on to be crowned Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival Queen that same year. As the Cherry Queen, she traveled throughout the United States proudly representing the National Cherry Festival, Northern Michigan and the City of Cadillac. Her travels were highlighted by a visit to Washington D.C where she presented Cherry Pies to dignitaries and other celebrities including actor Charlton Heston. She also was invited into the dugout to meet and greet the 1950 Detroit Tigers and appeared as a guest on the Arthur Godfrey Show in New York City. Her late husband John always referenced her as ‘Queen Joyce’ to anyone he interacted with through their 66 years of marriage.
Joyce graduated from Western Michigan University in 1952 with a degree in Education and taught at Comstock High School until leaving for active duty with her Marine husband in 1954. She then supported John with his career in education and raising a family as they resided in Michigan with stops in New Baltimore and East Grand Rapids, eventually returning home to Cadillac in the fall of 1969.
Joyce was a member of the Cadillac Philharmonic, Cadillac Women’s Club, Cadillac Country Club and St. Ann Catholic Church. In the prime of her life, Joyce enjoyed volunteering in those organizations, playing bridge, golfing, trips to any casino and their spring breaks and fall/winter stays in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
She is survived by sons, David A. Laurent of Dewitt and Gregory S. Laurent of Cadillac; grandchildren Ryan (Christy) Laurent, Kyle (Tianna) Laurent, Devin (Jenn) Laurent, Ashley Laurent and Christopher Laurent; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Hadley and Knox Laurent; brother-in-law, Richard Laurent; as well many special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, John D. and Mildred (Micky) English; brother, John R. English; many brothers and sisters-in-law and daughter-in-law, Kristina (Tina) C. Laurent.
The family would also like to recognize and thank the staff, team and friends at Green Acres who cared, supported and loved Joyce over the last 18 months.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Father Michael Janowski as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Philharmonic or Cadillac Viking Band Boosters. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
