CADILLAC — Joyce Elaine Laurent of Cadillac passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Father Michael Jankowski as celebrant. The family has requested that no visitation be held Friday evening. Her final resting place will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
