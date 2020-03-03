CADILLAC — Joyce Elaine Laurent of Cadillac passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Father Michael Janowski as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Her final resting place will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Cadillac News.
