LAKE CITY — Joyce Eleanor Wood went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2020. She was 92.
Joyce was born the daughter of Theodore Matson and Dorthy Sutter on February 24, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. On April 20, 1946 she entered into marriage with Victor J. Wood in Greenville, Michigan. The couple spent 53 years together until his time of passing on October 11, 1999. Joyce spent her career working for Michigan Bell as a telephone operator for 30 years. She was a proud mother of four children, Mike, Nancy, Bryan and Michelle. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the hospital, the senior center and often at local adult foster care homes. She was a faithful member of the Mayfield Chapel and actively served different positions in the church. Joyce was also an Eastern Star. In her spare time, she loved dancing with her friends at the senior center, and traveling around, especially to places like Hawaii and Cancun. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her children, Mike (Michele) Wood and Nancy (Rex) Wood-Nixon; daughter-in-law, Myrna Wood; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Dorthy; husband, Victor; son, Bryan; and daughter, Michelle.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene at 4 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you for all of the special and loving care Joyce received from Maple Ridge and Heartland Hospice while calling that her home for nearly 10 years. The special friendships the family has received from Jamie and all of the great staff are cherished and appreciated by the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
