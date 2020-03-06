REED CITY — On Tuesday, March 3, 2020 our deeply loved and cherished mother Joyce Harshbarger passed away at Spectrum Health-Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 83.
Joyce was born on August 28, 1936 in Baldwin, Michigan to Donald and Louise (Trick) Walter. She was a longtime member and co-founder of the Old Country Church in Grant Center, where she loved to sing and play the piano. Joyce was very active throughout her life and loved her horses, gardening, fishing and hunting. She especially enjoyed shooting her bow and took second in the State of Michigan in the woman’s archery category in her early years.
Joyce did all things while working full time and raising six children. She was a member of the liberty Grace Singers, a gospel group that raised money and food for the impoverished in the mountains of Kentucky. These necessities were hand-delivered to pastors and families in Kentucky by the woman in the group.
Joyce married the love her life on April 18, 1998 and spent 22 years of her life enjoying her husband, children and church family. She loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and influenced many people over the years for his kingdom.
Rest, rest mama, we know you are in his hands.
She survived by her husband Terry Harshbarger; six children, Renee (Pete) Breen, Coriel (Corby) Velarde, Carlyn Grove, Hoyt (Suzie) Kogler, Terri Jenks, and Troy Goloversic; step-children, Jan (Michael) Moody, April (Larry) Matthews, Terri (Neal) Platt, and Matt (Dana) Harshbarger; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Bethel Church in Reed City with Rev. Eric Stadtfeld officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will take place at the Middle Branch Cemetery near Marion at a later date.
