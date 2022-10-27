Joyce I. Barrett of Harrison, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Gladwin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 91.
Joyce was born January 19, 1931 in Flint to Luther and Mary (McCabe) Cromwell and they preceded her in death.
She enjoyed many trips up north since the 1940's and decided to move to Cadillac permanently in 1998. The Barrett's lived in Cadillac from 1998 until relocating to Harrison to be closer to their daughter in 2017. She worked at AC Spark Plug for 21 years. Joyce was a member All Saints Catholic Church in Flint, Michigan, then moving to Cadillac she was a member St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac for many years. Once she moved to Harrison she was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.
On May 2, 1952 in Flint she married Robert W. Barrett and he survives her along with their daughter, Deborah (David) Stark of Harrison, Michigan; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Whaling and her sister, Mary Lou Langdon.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
