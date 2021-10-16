Joyce L. Freese of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 83. Joyce was born on December 17, 1937 in Evart, Michigan to Elgin & Dorothy (Blake) Denslow.
Joyce graduated from Evart High School and later attended Ferris State College. She loved to play the piano and played the organ at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin where she attended. Joyce had many hobbies some of which were: crafts, sewing, gardening, flowers and Amateur radio.
On May 30, 1964 at the Sylvan Methodist Church just outside of Evart she married Walter W. Freese and he survives her along with their children: Penny (Kerwin) Wondergem of Tustin and David Freese of Ravenna, Michigan; 5 grandchildren: Dustin Wondergem, Ashley (Enrique) Busquets, Taylor (Chris) Houser, Amber (Douglas) Holloway, Rebecca Freese; great grandchildren: Cadence, Hayden, Elizabeth, Skylar, Leighton, Lincoln, Declan and Tristan; her siblings: Gaylord (Donna) Denslow of Evart, Shirley Woodring of Fremont, and Gerald Denslow of Evart and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Joyce was preceded in death by 2 sons: Kevin in 2009 and Karl "Mike" in 2012.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin with Pastor Keith Bergstrom officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services at the church. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
