Joyce Lavonne Moomey

Joyce Lavonne (Jewell) Moomey of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at home with family by her side. She was 85.
Joyce was born August 2, 1937 in Cadillac to Arthur F. and Elsie Mae (Hall) Witter and they preceded her in death.
On August 15, 1980 she married Miles M. Moomey and he preceded her in death in 1996.
Joyce worked at Mooney's Nursing Home in Cadillac for nine years, Lakeview Manor for 13 years and Country Oaks for 13 years. Joyce continued to work doing in home care until retiring. She had a heart for caring for others. She was a member of Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac. Joyce enjoyed word searches, crossword puzzles and gardening. Friday nights she could be found watching wrestling, enjoying her favorite snack of pop and potato chips with Mary and Mary's friend, Andy.
She is survived by her children: Tom (Sandy) Jewell of Holland, Bill (Melissa) Jewell of Manistee, Mary Carter of Cadillac; grandchildren: Kevin, Sarah, Ashley; four great-grandchildren; step-children: Letha (Douglas) McGraw of McBain, Roger (Jan) Moomey of Cadillac, Darlene (Cleve) Barkdull of Utah, Rose (Jim) Graves of Virginia, Joe (Carole) Moomey of Cadillac, Charlene (Gary) Saunders of Virginia, Rhonda (Larry) Shaw of Gaylord, David Moomey of Cadillac; many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Ken (Carolyn) Witter of Manistee, Mary Vessella of Novi, Kay Filed (Mark) of Manistee, Carolyn Edwards of Lenox and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Joyce was preceded in death by step-sons, Marvin Moomey, Tom Moomey; step-daughter, Linda Cooley; seven brothers, one sister; an infant sister and son-in-law, David Carter.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, July 3, 2023 at Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac with Pastors Rick DeBoise and Bobby Zeeryp officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter, Victory Tabernacle or to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
