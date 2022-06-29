Juanita Irene Wilson, age 91, of Marion and formerly of Marshall, passed away on June 26, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Marshall. Juanita was born on May 28, 1931 to Charles B. and Thelma E. (Willoughby) Emerson in Lee Township, Calhoun County, Michigan. She married LaVerne "Bud" Wilson on November 10, 1948 at the Lee Center Church and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2009.

Juanita had worked as a waitress at the Win Schuler's Restaurant in Marshall and had been a business lady in Marion for many years. She ran an antique gift shop and Riverview Motel in Marion. She also, ran the Rose Lake Park for nine years. She was a housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed antique collecting, crafting, and garage sales.

Juanita is survived by her children, Peggy (Ed) Wilson of Marshall, LaVerne Butch Wilson of Burlington, Danny (Kathy) Wilson of Mesick, Melody Wagner (Ron Thomas) of Marshall and Jackie (Ken) Foster of Marshall. There are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren and many other relatives surviving.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Emerson, a grandson, Chad Wilson and many other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Pastor Jim Mort officiating and burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from Noon to 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Marion Eagles. Memorial contributions may be made to one of choice. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"