CADILLAC— Juanita (Moore) VanderVlught of Cadillac, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 91.
Juanita was born June 20, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Orval W. and Reo I. (Duvall) Seelye and they preceded her in death. She married Norman Moore on February 7, 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 2, 1984. Juanita later married Raymond VanderVlught on April 17, 2004 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.
She moved to the area in the late 1940s and graduated from McBain High School. Juanita went on to study at the University of Nevada in Reno. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for over 40 years in the medical records department before retiring.
Juanita was a long time member of the Wesleyan Church of Cadillac, now known as NorthernLight Church in Cadillac. Music was a great joy in Juanita’s life. She was active in several gospel singing groups in the area and enjoyed playing the organ at church. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, making photo albums and going out to eat.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Moore of Manistee and Greg (Wendy) Moore of Boynton Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Larry (Carol) Moore II, Jon ( Kelly) Moore, Lisa Moore, Aimee (Chad) Rayborn, Heidi (Brent) Schubring; several great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Esther (Dallas) Ashbay of Cadillac; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Doug (Joyce) Seelye of Lake City, Cal (Bev) Seelye of Cadillac and Dorothy Nystrom of Grand Rapids. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Reamer and sisters, Violet Evans and Patsy Fry.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to NorthernLight Church of Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
