CADILLAC — Juanita (Moore) VanderVlught of Cadillac passed away May 12, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 91.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at NorthernLight Church in Cadillac with Pastor Tad Melish officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the NorthernLight Church of Cadillac. Arrangements were made by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
