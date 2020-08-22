CADILLAC — Judith Ann Hoblet of Cadillac, passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 85.
Judy was born on April 23, 1935 to Paul and Marie Smith in Berkley, MI and lived the majority of her life in the Lake City and Cadillac area. She had been employed by Four Star Corp. for several years before starting her own daycare business, which she operated for 30 years, until her retirement. That daycare was her pride and joy, and she ran it twenty-four seven most of those years taking care of many of Cadillac’s littles.
Survivors include her children, Bill (Silvia) Hoblet of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Rick Hoblet of Ft. Gratiot, Jim (Diana) Hoblet, Dawn (Dave) Ford of Lake City, Terry (Kevin) Ball and Bob (Barb) Hoblet of Cadillac; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen Wilson of Warren, Sue Choma of Bradenton, FL, Rose Stephens of Williamsburg, KY; a brother, Chris (Sue)Smith of Stuart, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Paul Smith and Steve Smith; brother-in-law Don Choma; and an infant daughter, Jane.
Cremation has taken place, and a family memorial will be held at a later date.
