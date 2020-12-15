Judith (Judy) Ann Shaw of Leroy, Michigan passed away at Curry House and was reunited with her husband Ott in Heaven on December 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and the greatest of great-grandmothers.
Judy was born on April 14, 1937 to Selva and Viola Cornelius in Reed City, Michigan. She was raised in the Reed City/Luther area and graduated from Luther High School. She married Ott Shaw in 1955 and they resided in Cadillac, Michigan for 25 years. Judy and Ott then moved to their lakeside home in Leroy where she enjoyed sewing, knitting and spending time with her family and loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dean) Councilor and Kelly (Diab) McCord; grandchildren, Sarah Rodriguez, Diane (Nick) Picio, Zach (Amanda) McCord, Micah (Lisa) McCord, Taylor (Tyler) Pullen and McKenzie (Rod) Altidor; great-grandchildren, Claudia Rodriguez, Leonardo Rodriguez and Silas Pullen; family friend Audrey Wilkinson; brother Lance (Karen) Cornelius; and in-laws Vivian Wamba, Retus (Carol) Shaw, Bert Shaw and Cliff Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ott; and in-laws Ruth Waters, Arttis Hastings, Red and Beulah Shaw, Harry Wamba, Jean Shaw and Loretta Shaw.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will not be held at this time.
Donations can be made in Judy's honor to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.