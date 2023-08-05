Judith Ann Towne
Memoriams

Judith Ann (Aldrich) Towne, age 86, of Lake City passed away August 2, 2023 at Bob and Anne Gothard's home.

Judith was born May 26, 1937 in Saginaw, Michigan to Lyall and Eva (Remainder) Aldrich.

She married Edgar Towne on October 1, 1989 in Petoskey, Michigan.

Judith was employed in nursing homes as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed walking and spent time reading and working on crossword puzzles. She stayed involved in the activities of the Cadillac 7th Day Adventist Church.

Judith is survived by her two sons, Bob (Anne) Gothard and Terry (Priscilla) Gothard both of Lake City, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sisters; Dawn (Al) Ferguson, Peggy Clark and Sally (Bob) Sinnett.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edgar Towne, her youngest son, Dexter Whitmore Jr. and a brother, Dennis L. Aldrich.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Cadillac 7th Day Adventist Church with Pastor Ariel Roldan officiating and burial will take place in the Poseyville Cemetery in Midland, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ADRA or Strong Tower Radio.

The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"