Judith Ann Towne

Judith Ann (Aldrich) Towne, age 86, of Lake City passed away August 2, 2023 at Bob and Anne Gothard's home.
Judith was born May 26, 1937 in Saginaw, Michigan to Lyall and Eva (Remainder) Aldrich.
She married Edgar Towne on October 1, 1989 in Petoskey, Michigan.
Judith was employed in nursing homes as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed walking and spent time reading and working on crossword puzzles. She stayed involved in the activities of the Cadillac 7th Day Adventist Church.
Judith is survived by her two sons, Bob (Anne) Gothard and Terry (Priscilla) Gothard both of Lake City, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters; Dawn (Al) Ferguson, Peggy Clark and Sally (Bob) Sinnett.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edgar Towne, her youngest son, Dexter Whitmore Jr. and a brother, Dennis L. Aldrich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Cadillac 7th Day Adventist Church with Pastor Ariel Roldan officiating and burial will take place in the Poseyville Cemetery in Midland, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the ADRA or Strong Tower Radio.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.