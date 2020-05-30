CADILLAC — Judith Ann Wagner passed away May 22, 2020 from complications due to Lewy body dementia at the age of 73.
She was born on January 27, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to parents, Dorothy and Orin Tresness. She spent many fun days with her family at their cottage built by her father on Boblo Island. Judy earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Eastern University. She married her husband, John on June 24, 1967 in Grosse Ile, Michigan. She taught elementary education at Westwood Schools until her retirement in 2000 when they moved to Cadillac, Michigan.
Her love of children extended way beyond the classroom. In order to encourage trick or treaters to visit her house, she came up with a special Halloween tradition and became known as the “Meauwataka Cookie Lady‘. She also loved animals and always made sure her birds were well fed. She even once had a pet squirrel! If you didn’t find Judy in the kitchen baking one of her pies, then you would find her outside weeding her beautiful flower beds. She was a skilled seamstress sewing her daughter’s wedding dress and many other outfits. She never let this disease stop her as she always wanted to get out of the house and loved to do jazzercise with her great group of gals both in Cadillac and Arizona.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter, Kate (Tristahn) Schaub of Phoenix, AZ; special nephews, Russell Deline of Ecorse, Michigan, Scott (Lilith) Mist of Portland, OR, and Kevin (Eileen) Mist of Cadillac, MI. She was overjoyed when her only grandchild, Graham Schaub, was born. She was also a very special aunt to Joel, Lauren, Archer, and Lucian Mist. Judy shared her enthusiasm and knowledge with the children, always being their biggest cheerleader and rejoicing in all of their accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Cheryl. We will forever miss her beautiful smile.
The family would like to thank her caregivers here and in Arizona, Jan Ensor and Lissette Fetters for the loving attention they gave her. Thanks also to the staff at Curry House and Munson Hospice for the care they gave her in her final days.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to Wexford County Shelter Shares, to help local animals in need at www.wexfordanimalsheltershares.com or mailed to 1147 S. 37 Road Cadillac Michigan.
