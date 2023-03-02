Judith Carol Bryan

Judith Carol (Smith) Bryan passed to her heavenly home on February 23, 2023. She was 80 years old.
Judy was born in Detroit Michigan to Devere and Inez (Batt) Smith, then moved to Boon, Michigan when she was two years old. She had a happy childhood growing up with three siblings and many cousins. She loved the out-of-doors and especially enjoyed her horse pixie.
Judy was always the life of the party and live life to its full. She was a feisty redhead who loved to laugh. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1960 and then went to Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis Minnesota.
She then started her career working for the federal government in Washington DC for the CIA and the national park service. While working full-time, she graduated cum laude at the American University in Washington DC.
After retirement, she moved to Holden Beach, NC, where she lived a life of service to the community. She started the save the turtle program in 1990 and saved thousands of turtles and supervising hundreds of volunteers each year. In 1996, she was named North Carolina's Conservationist of the Year.
She taught many children about the loggerhead sea turtles and showed them the importance of saving our wildlife.
She also volunteered for the Holden Beach rescue squad on call for many years to save lives.
She served as Holden Beach town commissioner for several years and was greatly respected by her peers.
Judy and her sister Karen founded the Smith family reunion in 2008 which met every two years at Holden Beach where the Smith clan celebrated their heritage. Judy was a fantastic host and a great card player. She will be dearly missed by so many.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Richard Bryan and daughter Staci McCallum, both of North Carolina; grandchildren: Brandon, Carly, Hayley, Rachel and Blake; great-grandchildren: Tilden, Sam, Wesley, Lily and Leo; her sister Karen Workman of Cadillac; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her precious daughter Kami; beloved grandson Kyle; a brother Tom Smith; and sister Penny Robinett.
Graveside services will be held March 3.
