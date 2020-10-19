Judith Dee Ferry, age 78, of Cadillac passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was born on September 11, 1942 in Detroit to Millard and Eleanore (Weberg) McBain. She married David Ferry in 1993 in the Detroit area.
Judy received her BA in education and had taught in the Detroit area schools for over 30 years. She belonged to the Ladies Red Hat club and enjoyed traveling and going to Florida in the winter.
She is survived by her husband, David Ferry of Cadillac, two sons, Doug (Lori) Beynon of Youngsville, Louisiana and Christopher Beynon of Tempe, Arizona. She has five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Janice Bails of Lake City. She also has many step relatives surviving.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, Dean Ferry and a daughter in-law, Pattie McEvoy.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Tom Crain officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Friends are welcome starting at 10:00 A.M. Burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery in McBain at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.