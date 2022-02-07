Judith Fae Denzel of Cadillac passed away, Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 80. Judy was born November 23, 1941 in Cadillac to Neil and Mildred (Laurent) Whitney.
She graduated from Cadillac High School and later worked at Riverside Electric and Goss Canvas. Judy retired from Cadillac Are Public Schools after driving bus for 25 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her time as a bus driver.
Judy loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She spent many years raising and showing quarter horses with her husband. They then moved to dog showing and spent many years successfully showing dogs together. Judy also loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed being outdoors.
On February 14, 1957 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac she married Melford D. Denzel and he survives her along with their daughter, Deb Platz of Cadillac; her sisters: Trudie (James) Schumacher and Beverly (John) Lauer, and her beloved Sheltie and American Eskimo dogs, Lacey and Micah.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Hagstrom; an infant sister, Jackie and a son-in-law, Ron Platz.
Friends may meet the family Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
