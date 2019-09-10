Judith Kay Eubank

LAKE CITY — Judith Kay Eubank, age 79 of Lake City passed away September 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Judy was born April 21, 1940 in Missaukee County to Tom and Thelma (Rider) DeMoss.

She was married to Robert Willett. She later married Duane Eubank on October 5, 1990 and he preceded her in death in 2010.

Judy was a member of the 1958 graduating class of Lake City High School. She was employed at Manton Industries and retired in 1999. She was a member of the Lake City Eagles and the American Legion Post 300 Auxillary. She enjoyed her dogs, chatting with friends on the computer, her vegetable garden and especially loved her family.

Judy is survived by her children: Robert Ray (Tuk) Willett Jr. of Orange Park, Florida, David Alan (Carla) Willett of Waterford, Julie Ann Burleigh of Cadillac and Jeffrey Lee Willett of Lake City and seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Edith (Sam) Bartholomew of Lake City.

Judy was also preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated by the family to the Missaukee Humane Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.

