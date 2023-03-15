Judith Kay Grant-Michalski went to "dance with her father again", a song that she held near and dear to her heart, on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. She was 62.

Judy was born on March 30, 1960 in Pontiac, Michigan to Robert Lynne and Janice Louise (Reed) Grant. She had a heart of gold and loved making people feel special in their own individual way. Judy spent her career serving others by driving bus in both Suttons Bay and Traverse City. On April 7, 2012 she entered into marriage with Daniel James Michalski in Harrietta, Michigan. She enjoyed being outside whether it was tending to her garden, making trips to Florida, laying out by the pool or just enjoying her friends company at a tiki bar. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Judy will be remembered for being just as beautiful inside as she was out.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Daniel Michalski; son, Jason Doyle; step-son, Colin Michalski; her special furry companion, Tabitha; siblings, Bob Grant, Alan Grant, Timothy Grant, Cathy Grant, Janice Grant-McCoy, Donald Grant and Thomas Grant; best friends, Susan and Gary Herman; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Janice Grant.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

