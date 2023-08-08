Judith LaRae Crow (Herringa), 83, passed away August 6, 2023 in Greenville, SC.
Judy was born in Cadillac, MI on Sept. 1, 1939. She was one of 9 children of Louis and Mabel Herringa. After graduating high school, she married Harry Olson and had 4 children. She was a classic beauty and an exemplary mother and wife. She was funny with a great sense of humor and a sense of fun. Her kids were her world, and she raised them to be honest, kind, and to have a strong work ethic. They are all successful in their own fields, and she was enormously proud of all of them. She was also proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mabel Herringa, her 1st husband, Harry Olson, 2nd husband, Peter Crow, sister Kate and Brothers Daniel and John. She is survived by her children, Andy and Holly Olson of Greenville, SC, Eric and Carla Olson, of Greenville, SC, Wendy and Michael McKelvy of Weston, MA, Chris and Natalie Olson of Greenville, SC and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Patrick and Michael and her sisters, Sarah, Carol and Diana.
Judy moved from Cadillac to Tempe Arizona and then to Greenville, SC, where she spent the rest of her life. In a testament to her strong, positive character, her kids all moved to Greenville to be near her. She had an outstanding work ethic and worked her entire adult life. When she retired, she became caregiver to her grandkids. She was also a master gardener and spent hours making her back yard into a beautiful flower garden.
It is difficult to synopsize someone’s life into a few paragraphs in an obituary. She meant so much to her family. She persevered through difficult times in her childhood, as well as challenging circumstances throughout her life and created a life in which her children thrived. She was wicked smart and had the best advice for every situation. She knew when to be tough on us and when to give us support. She made us take responsibility for our actions and didn’t put up with any shenanigans. She didn’t like whiners or excuses. She was funny, wise and showed us how to be productive members of society. No one worked harder than she did. She also had such a sense of fun…we laughed a lot growing up, played a lot of cards and games, were surprised with ‘mystery trips’ and went on lots of treasure hunts. We learned so much from her about life in general. She wouldn’t want us to mourn her but to celebrate her. She would probably give us one day to wallow in self-pity over her death, and then she would want us to ‘get on with it’. She will be sorely missed by us all.
I am sure she is playing poker with the angels and probably winning.
