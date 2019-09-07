Judith Margaret Clark

LAKE CITY — Judith Margaret Clark, age 73 of Lake City passed away September 6, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Judi was born October 25, 1945 in Detroit to Irvin and Margaret (Gillan) Harnish.

Judi graduated from Manton High School in 1963 and married Gary Lee Clark on

March 7, 1964  at the Christian Reformed Chapel in Lake City.

She enjoyed baking, her flower garden and family gatherings. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, but most importantly she loved the Lord.

Judi attended the Northland Community Church and was involved in the Women’s Bible Study.

She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter, Rhonda (Darren) Chamberlain of Lake City and son, Chris Michael Clark of Suffolk, VA, five grandchildren: Cody (Kiesha),

Tyler (Michaela), Dylan (Rachel), Trevor and Bethany and eight great grandchildren: Danielle, Michael, Aurora, Alicia, Elissandra, Aereth, Gabriel and Ariana.

She is also survived by a brother Jim (Joyce) Harnish and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter and infant son, Keith Irvin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the

Northland Community Church with Pastor Dave Smith officiating.  Visitation will be on

Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and also on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until services begin at the church.

Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.

