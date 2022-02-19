Judith Ann McAndrews, of Cadillac passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 83.

Judy was born on March 28, 1938, in Freeport, Illinois to Joseph and Ann (Grant) Zeits. She grew up and attended school at Lake Leelanau St. Mary's.

Judy made a living working in floral design and put together many beautiful arrangements over the years. She could often be found playing in the dirt with her plants and flowers. Judy enjoyed helping people, arts and crafts, and mostly her dogs.

Judy is survived by her two sons, Keith (Darby) Schaub of Manton, and Larry (Barb) Schaub of Oregon; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ken and Bob Zeits; her son Terry "Butch" Schaub; and her grandson, Benjamin Schaub.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in July this summer.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

