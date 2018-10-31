IRONS — Judy Lee Rivard, 74, of Irons passed away October 28, 2018.
She was born in Tecumseh, Michigan, January 20, 1944 to John and Ona Terrill.
Judy leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 32 years, Thomas Rivard; her children Steven, Stan and Alisa; siblings, Pat (Leonard), John (Carla), Barb (Russel), Cookie, Tim (Darlene); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dean and Dave; sister, Linda; a sister-in-law and a brother-in-law.
Cremation services were entrusted to Verdun Funeral Home of Baldwin, 231-745-4680.
