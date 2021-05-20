Judy Lee Trembley
Memoriams

Judy Trembley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. on April 21 at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona.

She was born, in Flint, MI, June 4, 1943 to Gerald and Stephania Blue. She married her high school sweetheart, Hal Trembley on June 15, 1963. Together they raised their family in Grand Blanc, MI. Upon retirement, they relocated to Onekama, MI. In recent years, they spent their summers in Cadillac, MI and winters in Sun City, AZ.

Judy was truly a gracious and caring woman, loved far and wide! She loved God, her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren fiercely. Judy also made friends everywhere that she went. She had a way of making people (even strangers) feel loved and seen.

She is survived by her husband, of nearly 60 years, Hal; her six children, Tina Trembley, Scott Trembley, Paul (Joanne) Trembley, Sandi Trembley, Brenda (Michael) Pillay and David (Tessa) Trembley; sister, Beverly (Michael) Wise; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many adopted grandchildren and loved ones from her church families.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 12 in honor of Judy at Resurrection Life Church Cadillac, Michigan 9127 E 44 1/2 Rd Cadillac, MI 49601

