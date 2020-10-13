Judy Augustat of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at Autmumwood of McBain. She was 71.
Judy was born August 3, 1949 in Falmouth to Floyd and LaVerna (Spencer) Curtis, one of 14 children.
Judy bravely battled mental illness most of her adult life. Through her battle she was able to find joy; especially in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. While living with her daughter her great-grandchildren Durant and Xavianna were especially bright spots in her life. When her children were young Judy spent time volunteering and attending First Baptist Church in Cadillac. She loved watching her game shows, having a cup of coffee and a sweet treat. Sunday family dinners were Judy's favorite and always brought out her big, bright smile.
She is survived by children: Jerry (Rachel) Augustat of Cadillac, Verna (Darin) Zuback of Lake City, Chad (Patti) Augustat, Toni Augustat (Aaron Watson) all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Troy (Megan), Seth, Gabrielle, Brandon, Katelynn, Tyler, Zack, Shalynn, Cassidy (Jacob), Mackenzie, Taylor, Brittany, Tyler, Thomas; and several great-grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and partner in life, Jerry Augustat, Sr. on September 29, 2019.
Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.