KALAMAZOO — Judy Simmons passed away on April 3, 2020. Judy was born February 21, 1940 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to James and Lillian Vliem. She had two brothers; Jim (Carolyn) Vliem who resides in Visalia, California and Dick Vliem who preceded her in death. She graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1958.

On August 26, 1961, she married Bruce Simmons, they were married for fifty years until Bruce passed away in 2012. Bruce and Judy have three sons, Steve (Mary), Mark (Dawn), and Brad (Vallie); two grandsons, Dustin (Paige) Simmons and Matt Simmons; and their mother Amy Loftis

Judy lived in Mesick, Michigan in the home they built after Bruce retired. She enjoyed time with her

friends, playing cards, trips to the casino, and other social activities. Our fondest memories are of the many summer days spent on the boat at Hodenpyl Dam backwater enjoying family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

