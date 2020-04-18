Judyne 'Judy' Jan Marier Burnham

CADILLAC — Judyne "Judy" Jan Manier Burnham, 84, of Cadillac, MI passed away at her home on April 7th, 2020. Judy was born on January 30th, 1936 in Jackson, MI.

She later settled in Grand Ledge to raise her 4 children: Linda, Steve, Ken and Scott. She is preceded in death by Linda and Steve and is survived by Ken (Nancy), Scott (Heather), her grandchildren Alyssa, Stephanie, Catherine, Natalie, Nick, Patrick, Luke, Eric, Adrian, Makayla, Laketon and Rhiannon as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Judy was also very special to her dearest friend Sharie.

She traveled extensively, living in Arizona and New Mexico before settling in Cadillac to be closer to her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cooking, and trips to the casino. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Family and friends will gather and celebrate Judy's life at a later date to be determined.

Cadillac News

