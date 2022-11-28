Juli Ann Zakrajsek of Grand Rapids formerly of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was 68. Juli was born on September 15, 1954 in Cadillac to John L. & Shirley L. (Chambers) Zakrajsek and they preceded her in death.
Juli graduated from Cadillac High School in 1972 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University. She would later obtain her Master's degree from Grand Valley State University.
After moving a couple different times she returned to Michigan and settled in the Grand Rapids area where she has been for the past 25 years. Juli retired in 2014 after working for over 20 years for the Kent County Mental Health Department. She enjoyed crafting, photography, making cards and jewelry.
Survivors include her siblings: John (Mary) Zakrajsek, Dan (Sharon) Zakrajsek all of Cadillac, Laurie (Ken) Lehman of Stanton and Denise (Bill) Barnett of Cadillac; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Juli was preceded in death by a sister, Karolyn Ahlgrim.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of your Choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
