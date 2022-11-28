Juli Ann Zakrajsek of Grand Rapids formerly of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was 68. Juli was born on September 15, 1954 in Cadillac to John L. & Shirley L. (Chambers) Zakrajsek and they preceded her in death.

Juli graduated from Cadillac High School in 1972 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University. She would later obtain her Master's degree from Grand Valley State University.

After moving a couple different times she returned to Michigan and settled in the Grand Rapids area where she has been for the past 25 years. Juli retired in 2014 after working for over 20 years for the Kent County Mental Health Department. She enjoyed crafting, photography, making cards and jewelry.

Survivors include her siblings: John (Mary) Zakrajsek, Dan (Sharon) Zakrajsek all of Cadillac, Laurie (Ken) Lehman of Stanton and Denise (Bill) Barnett of Cadillac; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Juli was preceded in death by a sister, Karolyn Ahlgrim.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of your Choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"