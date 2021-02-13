Julia Mary Macek of Harrietta passed away on February 8, 2021 at her home. She was 90. Julia was born April 6, 1930 in Boon, Michigan to Louis and Frances (Pinter) Lipar and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Mesick High School in 1949. Julia met Ralph Macek, who was on a hunting trip to Harrietta. They married in 1949. They then moved to Cleveland and lived there for 38 years. During this time, Julia was a housewife, raising her 3 children. In the late 60s, Julia joined the workforce like many women during that time.
In 1986 Julia and Ralph returned to the homestead in Harrietta, where she was raised with the memories of cows in the barns and fields. She was a very active member of the community - serving on the village council for a number of years and active in the Harrietta Woman's Club. She was a long time member of St. Ann Church in Cadillac.
Mrs. Macek is survived by her children, Michael (Jeri Shuler) Macek of Kalamazoo and Karen (Robert) Walsh of North Royalton, Ohio; son-in-law Dennis Corona (Linda) of Medina, Ohio; granddaughter, Angela (Jason) Park and great- grandsons, Jayden and Jaxstin.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, on September 27, 2016; a daughter Linda Corona on January 19, 2021; grandson Michael Macek and her 12 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at a later date and her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.wpetesonfh.com
