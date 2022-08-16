Julia Rae Morales, age 37, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, August 11 at the home of her parents. She was born on November 14, 1984 in Cadillac to Raymond and Barbara (Millen) Ratcliffe.

She enjoyed camping, going berry picking, motorcycle riding and being around people. She was involved with the Cadillac Revival Center Church as well as the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.

Julia is survived by her children; Kalli, Izzabella, Roman Alejandro, and Jonathan Morales all of Lake City, parents; Raymond and Barbara Ratcliffe of Cadillac, siblings; Kristen Young of Texas, Jesse Ratcliffe of Michigan, grandmother; Inez Millen of Merritt.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Shirley Fowler, James Ratcliffe, and Darrel Millen.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 21 at the Burkholder Family Funeral in McBain with Rev. Wil Markham officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service at the Lake City CRC. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Morales children. Service arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

