Julie Ann Johnson, age 36 of McBain, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Julie was born on July 28, 1986 in Cadillac to Harvey and Thelma "Skip" (Schipper) Pluger. On December 4, 2010, Julie married the love of her life, Jeremiah Johnson at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas.
Julie was a vibrant woman that was always smiling. She loved many things such as, scrapbooking, reading, side by side riding with her husband and kids, spending time in her flower garden, and watching the sunset over their property from her porch.
She is survived by her husband; Jeremiah Johnson of McBain, children; Justin, Jamie, and Joshua Johnson of McBain, siblings; Jennifer (Chad) Davis of Howard City, Jeff (Diana) Pluger of McBain, Jessica Mattison of McBain, parents; Harv (Skip) Pluger of McBain, in-laws; Jeff (Penny) Johnson of McBain, and Eric Johnson of McBain, Marion Weigold of Cadillac, and Audrey Johnson of Cadillac, nieces and nephews; Mikayla, Logan, Mariah, Karly, Ryleigh, Kayleigh, and Allison.
She is preceded in death by grandparents; Art (Elizabeth) Pluger, Herman Weigold, and P.T. Calvin Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Pastor Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 pm at the church and one hour prior to the service on Monday. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will take place in the Richland Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Johnson kids college fund, or the Rehoboth Kid's Ministries. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
