Julie Ann Lorene Williams passed away peacefully at Bishop Hills Elder Care in Rockford on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was 85.
Julie was born at home in Morrison County, Minnesota. She graduated from Brainerd High School and set out to begin her adventures, which included some time in nursing school, a few different jobs, and traveling across the country with friends to work in new places. She eventually moved to Detroit, Michigan and worked in a medical office, where she met Earl Williams, her husband of 49 years.
Julie was a spirited sister, as her 7 brothers will attest, and an adventurous and devoted wife who loved to travel with her husband to see new places and meet people of all cultures. She enjoyed intellectual endeavors such as earning a degree in Library Science (Ferris State University) and hobbies including crossword and jigsaw puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune . . . and she was ceaselessly interested in the world around her. Julie remembered random facts and was known to pull out the encyclopedia to prove she was right! She was a relentlessly encouraging and proud mom and adoring grandmother, cheering us all on in our own life adventures. A compassionate friend with a great sense of humor, who always enjoyed the mischievousness in others, Julie had a spark of mischief herself!
We will miss her spark in our lives, but it will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by daughters Valerie Williams (boyfriend David) and Mona (Ken) Zelmanski; grandchildren Heidi (Ben) Beaudrie,Trevor Deimel (girlfriend Carly), Hannah (Kyle) Steinfeldt, Rebecca Zelmanski and Charlotte Deimel; great grandchildren Santino and Luciana Beaudrie; stepson Dennis (Dayle) Williams, step-grandchildren Debbie, Mark and Bryce, and several step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Richard (Doreen) Houle, Robert (Becky) Houle, James (Barbara) Houle and Thomas (Mary) Houle; sister-in-law Alice Houle, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Williams, her parents Lloyd and Kathryn Houle, and brothers David (Alice) Houle, Carroll Houle, and Donald Houle; stepson Ted (Marilynn).
The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date. Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Bishop Hills Elder Care Community or Hospice of Michigan.
Bishop Hills link https://baruchsls-bishop-hills.kindful.com/?campaign=1247737
Hospice of Michigan link
https://secure2.convio.net/hom/site/Donation2?idb=1404367317&DONATION_LEVEL_ID_SELECTED=1&df_id=1500&1500.donation=form1&idb=0
