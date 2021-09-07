Julie Miller

SEARS — Julie Miller of Sears passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5.

She won her freedom after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born August 26, 1955, to Betty (Barker) Hooker and Robert Cortez Hooker of Marion.

Julie is survived by her daughter Sara Vincent and grandson Jason James "JJ" Vincent of Evart; her husband Steve Miller of Sears; brother Tim Hooker of Kentwood; and sister Nancy Bread of Dimondale.

Julie was a lover of animals and nature.

She was kind and thoughtful beyond words and always doing everything with love and intention.

She loved Jesus and will be resting in her grave until the Lord comes to call her home.

She was cremated and her ashes were buried at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Evart with her parents. A celebration of life is to be held at a later date.

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.