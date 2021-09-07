SEARS — Julie Miller of Sears passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5.
She won her freedom after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was born August 26, 1955, to Betty (Barker) Hooker and Robert Cortez Hooker of Marion.
Julie is survived by her daughter Sara Vincent and grandson Jason James "JJ" Vincent of Evart; her husband Steve Miller of Sears; brother Tim Hooker of Kentwood; and sister Nancy Bread of Dimondale.
Julie was a lover of animals and nature.
She was kind and thoughtful beyond words and always doing everything with love and intention.
She loved Jesus and will be resting in her grave until the Lord comes to call her home.
She was cremated and her ashes were buried at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Evart with her parents. A celebration of life is to be held at a later date.
