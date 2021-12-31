June A. Mort of McBain, formerly of Mesick, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at home. She was 89.
June was born May 31, 1932 in Belding, Michigan to Keith T. and Bertha May (Willett) Slayton and they preceded her in death. On October 21, 1972 she married James "Big Jim" Mort and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2012.
She was a selfless mother, even while working as a bookkeeper she made sure her children came first. They canned much of their own meat and vegetables. June was very creative and musically gifted. She was an artist, water color, oil paint, charcoal and pottery were some of the mediums she enjoyed the most. Handmade Christmas gifts of her creations were a tradition of June's. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's for a number of years, she loved to sing and play the organ.
June is survived by her children: Kathleen (Mark) Rees of Cadillac, Debra Calmeyn of Greenville, Stephanie Webber of McBain, Terrance Peer (Sandy Vanortrick) of Cadillac, Stanley "Scott" (Tammy) Peer of Traverse City, Ellie (Ed) Roussain, Robert Peer, Jeff (Pat) Mort, Jimmy Mort all of Mesick; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Denune; great-grandson, Hunter; and siblings: Joyce and Bob.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
