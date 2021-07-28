June Louise Emmons of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 94.
June was born May 23, 1927 in Manton to Walter O. "Felix" and Pauline Mae (Holmberg) Fisher and they preceded her in death. On February 1, 1947 in Manton she married Lyle F. Emmons and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1992.
June graduated from Manton High School and worked at Mitchell Bentley during the war. She had also worked for Brehm Tree & Land Company in Cadillac. June was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac and was an active member of the Altar Guild and the Quilting Guild at the church. She enjoyed having very large flower gardens around her house, country line dancing and crafting.
She is survived by her daughters: Diane Smith of Muskegon, Vicki (Steve) Smith of Muskegon, Peggy (John) Stevenson of Rockford; six grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Smith and a son-in-law, Kenneth Smith.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 2, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family from 3-5 Pm Sunday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
