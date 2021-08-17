June (Weaver) Martin, resident of Manton formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on August 10th, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 84 years old.
June was born on September 26, 1936, in Castle, Oklahoma to Acel and Joyce (McCall) Weaver. She was born into the mix of six children and following the birth of the last child, June's mother passed away leaving her and other siblings to be raised by their loving sister, Norma (Weaver) Brisboy. June married Elijah "Jimmy" James Martin and the two resided in Texas where they remained until the time of his death. After her husband's death June moved in with her sister, Norma, in Illinois until she passed. Then June made her way to Manton to be near her last living sibling, Joyce (Weaver) Clements.
June enjoyed volunteering countless hours as a grandparent in the classroom for Manton Schools. In her spare time, June could often be found spending time at the casino. She will be remembered most of all for her strength. June had been through so much over the last five years and she never gave up. She had a heart of gold and she will be missed greatly by those who knew her.
June is survived by her extended family of loving nieces, and many other loving neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah "Jimmy" Martin in 2001, her parents, along with two brothers, three sisters, one nephew and three great nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Her urn will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
