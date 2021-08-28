June Sparks
Memoriams

June Sparks passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021.

June Gail Sparks was born June Gail Tibbits to Walter and Margaret (Bollenbach) Tibbits on July 25, 1947 in Utica, NY where she lived until the age of 8, when her family moved to Florida. Her father owned a RV trailer park where June grew up along with her sister, Carol and twin sister, Jane.

June married Leo Alec Sparks in 1974. They went on to have two sons, Cody and Jody. June and Leo divorced in 1992. Leo and the children moved to Michigan and June stayed in Wesley Chapel, Florida with her mother, Margaret until Margaret 's passing in 2007. June worked as a Walmart greeter for 27 years.

Although, she made many trips to Michigan to see her family, it wasn't until 2019 that she was convinced to move to Michigan permanently.

June loved spending time with her family. She was particularly fond of Northern Michigan in the fall and loved nothing better than a two-track ride looking for wildlife. June had a love for gardening and kept her home in Florida surrounded by blooms and cats. She also enjoyed reading, crosswords and watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

June is survived by her sister, Carol Adams; her children, Cody (Lori) Sparks and Jody Sparks (Amanda Kimbel); her grandchildren: Bailee Kimbel, Seth, Shyan (Chris Stanley), Reanna, Shelby, Justin and Paislee; and her dear friend, Jean Gerace.

A private family service is planned for September 2021.

