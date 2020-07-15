CADILLAC — Junior Ace Porter of Boon passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was 46.

   Junior was born August 8, 1973 in Cadillac to Robert Ace and Kathleen Marie (Hutchinson) Porter.

He attended Mesick Consolidated Schools. Junior loved being outdoors and especially loved fishing. He loved spending time with his family. Junior spent many hours working on cars with his son and thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren.

  He is survived by his children, Ashlee Parsell of Cadillac, Donovahn Porter (Katelynn) of Manton, Clara Porter of Cadillac; grandchildren, Trinity, Joseph, Bradley; parents, Robert and Kathleen Porter of Boon; brothers, Don Porter (Becky) of Wisconsin and George (Kathleen) Porter of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. Junior was preceded in death by a son, Carl Porter in 2013.

Family services will be held at a later date with Pastor Teresa Acre officiating.

An online guestbook is available at ww.petersonfh.com.

