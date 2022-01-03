Justin Alan Gernaat of Marion passed into peace on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 30. He was the loving husband of Rachel (VanHouten) Gernaat of Marion, father of Blaire Gernaat, and son of Brad and Lori (Bogard) Gernaat of McBain. In addition Justin is survived by his brother & sister, Daren (Kenda) Gernaat of Marion and Rachelle (Mark) Reichelt of Kent City. His surviving grandparents are Gertrude Bogard of McBain and John and Karen Gernaat of McBain. His mother-in-law, Angela Taylor of Cadillac and his father-in-law, David VanHouten of Cadillac along with in-laws, Ashley VanHouten of Boseman, Montana, Jesse VanHouten of Cadillac and Jacob Taylor of Cadillac are surviving along with cherished nieces and nephews, Austin, Madelyn, Kaylie, Megan, Leslie, Lane and Marilynn. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Gerald Bogard
Justin was a family man with the kindest heart. He loved to spend time in the fields and he had a real pride in growing great crops as feed for the farm. When he wasn't farming you could often find him driving the roads, ice-cream in hand, checking on the crops. Every chance he had he would spend with his family. His daughter, nieces and nephews meant the world to him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Barton officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. There will also be visitation on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St.Jude's. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
