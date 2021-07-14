K. Preston Oade, Jr. passed away on June 29, 2021 in Denver, Colorado after a fierce 23 day battle with cancer.
He was born on December 18, 1946 in Sheridan, Michigan to Kamile P. and Charlotte (Liberty) Oade.
Preston had a passion for everything life had to offer and he carried that passion through every chapter of his life.
He was raised in Evart and attended Evart High School as a member of the Class of 1965. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a plane crew chief for two years during the Vietnam War. In 1973 Preston earned a degree in Psychology from the University of California Santa Cruz and in 1977 he earned a Doctorate from Wayne State University School of Law.
Preston practiced criminal law in Detroit, Michigan and Employment Labor Law in Colorado. He took numerous cases to the State Supreme Courts and won three of three cases at the U.S. Supreme Court; most notably the Wygant v. Jackson Board of Education. Preston was named one of America's top business lawyers by Chambers and in 2010 his peers voted him best Employment Lawyer in Colorado. Preston retired from law but remained on the AAA Panel of Mediators and Arbitrators.
Preston loved a challenge and took great joy in all games especially when he was victorious. Because of this passion, he pursued a career in playing Texas Hold'em Poker; winning several World Series of Poker Tournaments. Preston's passion for writing led him to author several books and journal articles on poker and law.
Preston loved his hometown of Evart with all its generations of people and time-honored traditions. He once spoke of what a powerful ritual it was to throw a wreath in the river on Memorial Day and was honored to be a speaker on Memorial Day; and a commencement speaker at Evart High School.
Preston summed up his passion best in an interview, "Everything gets me excited and the day it doesn't get me excited is the day I can pass from this Earth."
Preston is survived by: his amazing wife of 39 years, Lisa McInnis, who encouraged him to live his best life; his sisters, Maryann Borden of Evart and Mabel (Forest) Sumner of Thomasville, GA.; his brothers, Doug, Carlos and James Oade also of Thomasville, GA; his beloved niece and nephew; Rhonda (David) Huff and Randall (Andrea) Borden; and his two favorite cats.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his step-mother, Santa Oade; brother in law, James Borden; mother in law, Roberta McInnis; and his fiercely independent cat, Tobias.
Memorial contribution can be made to Wild Animal Sanctuary, Keenesburg, Co., https://www.wildanimalsanctuary.org/ or Evart Public District Library.
