Karen Ann Siadak, of Marion, passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was 67.
Karen was born on March 11, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan to Norman and Dorothy (Keller) Grimm. She was raised by her father and step-mother, the former Lillian Kobus, downstate and became a graduate of Lutheran East High School in Harper Woods, MI. Karen went on to attend school at Eastern Michigan University and eventually Wayne State where she earned a degree in Parks and Recreation. In year's past, Karen spent time working with the City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Department, overseeing parks and playgrounds. She also made use of her patience and giving heart working as group home manager for some time. After a chance encounter following a civil service test, Karen met James Siadak, who she went on to marry on January 14, 1983, at the Belle Isle Conservatory in Detroit.
She could often be found spending time knitting, as part of the McBain Knitting Club. or traveling with Jim. Karen enjoyed Lake Superior and most of the UP. She enjoyed searching many of the old mines, learning about history and researching genealogy. She would often be seen collecting rocks from the Upper Peninsula shoreline, or planning her next little get-away with Jim. Karen was giving with her time and talents and spent the past six years volunteering with Hospice of Michigan. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and empathy for others. Karen will be deeply missed by the many that had the opportunity to share in her journey.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Jim Siadak of Marion; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Grimm and Norman (Lillian) Grimm.
Visitation for friends and family will be at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with a time of sharing at 6 pm. Interment will be held at a later date at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
